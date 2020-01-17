East Alabama Communities Part of the ALDOT Funding Recipients

The City of Piedmont in Calhoun County has been awarded more than $246,000 for the resurfacing of Canton Street, Swain Street, Southern Avenue, Old Ladiga Road, and several others. The City of Sardis in Etowah County has been awarded $250,000 for the resurfacing of Patterson Street, Sardis Cut off Road, Gains Street and Son Johnson Street.

The City of Munford in Talladega County will also receive $250,000 to resurface portions of Deerwood Subdivision. It is anticipated that all projects will be under contract by the end of the calendar year, after bids are taken.