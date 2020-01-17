Flu Activity Declining

Although flu activity across the U.S. had dropped for the second week in a row, it’s still too soon to say for sure if peak flu season has passed. Since the flu season began officially on September 29th, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has reported at least 13 million cases of the virus.

120,000 of those with the flu had to be hospitalized and 6,600 people have died from it, including 39 children. Although officials are unsure if peak flu season has passed, the virus still remains widespread in nearly every state.