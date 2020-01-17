Homeless Coalition of Northeast Alabama Needing Volunteers

The Homeless Coalition of Northeast Alabama is looking for volunteers to help gather data about homelessness within the area. The HCNEA will conduct a survey on January 22nd in Anniston, Gadsden, and Cherokee County. Volunteers are needed to interview those that are homeless, those at-risk for homelessness and agencies who provide services for them.

If anyone would like to volunteer for Gadsden-Etowah County, a meeting will be held at the Pitman Theater in Downtown Gadsden on the morning of January 22nd at 8:30.

Those wishing to volunteer for Anniston-Calhoun County will meet at The Right Place off West 15th Street on January 22nd at 8:30 as well. If you are aware of a homeless person or family, please contact Lori Floyd at 256-238-6231.