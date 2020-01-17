Homeless Coalition of Northeast Alabama Needing Volunteers
Saturday, January 18, 2020
The Homeless Coalition of Northeast Alabama is looking for volunteers to help gather data about homelessness within the area. The HCNEA will conduct a survey on January 22nd in Anniston, Gadsden, and Cherokee County. Volunteers are needed to interview those that are homeless, those at-risk for homelessness and agencies who provide services for them.
If anyone would like to volunteer for Gadsden-Etowah County, a meeting will be held at the Pitman Theater in Downtown Gadsden on the morning of January 22nd at 8:30.
Those wishing to volunteer for Anniston-Calhoun County will meet at The Right Place off West 15th Street on January 22nd at 8:30 as well. If you are aware of a homeless person or family, please contact Lori Floyd at 256-238-6231.