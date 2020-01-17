Juvenile Arrested for Carrying Pistol Near Saks High School

Saks High School was on secure perimeter this morning after a 15-year-old boy was seen walking near the school carrying a pistol in his hand. Secure perimeter means all students and staff conduct normal school activities, but they are required to remain inside the building. The SHS school resource officer and the principal approached the teen with the gun and he was detained until Anniston Police arrived.

According to Sheriff Wade, the boy is not a Saks student and there is no evidence that he was attempting to get into the school or harm anyone at the school. He was arrested for Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Firearm. The Sheriff’s office is currently investigating to determine why the teenager was carrying a gun.