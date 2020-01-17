Oxford Crime Rate Sees Decline in 2019

Since the Oxford Police Department has begun working with regional and federal partners, the city has seen a tremendous decrease in crime within the last year. According to Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge, the city saw a dramatic drop in crime during 2019.

Burglaries are down 42%, Felony Assault went down more than 36% and Robberies are down more than 30%. Chief Partridge also says with a tremendous amount of help from U.S. Attorney Jay Town they have continued to see a tremendous decrease in overall crime in the City of Oxford.