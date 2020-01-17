Piedmont & Oxford Host Official Trophy Ceremony

It was a day of celebration in Calhoun County. Both Oxford and Piedmont High Schools held their official trophy presentations for their recent state championship victories.

The Bulldogs (3A state champs) were honored by several dignitaries including officials from the city of Piedmont, Calhoun County Commission, state representatives and the Alabama High School Athletic Association. Executive Director Steve Savarese and Associate Director Alvin Briggs were on hand to commemorate the team and the community. The Bulldogs beat Mobile Christian 26-24 to claim their third title in five years and the fourth in school history.



A few hours later in Oxford, the Yellow Jackets held a similar ceremony to honor their 6A state championship. Savarese, Briggs and members of local and state government read proclamations and certificates of recognition for the team and head coach Keith Etheredge. The Jackets knocked off Spanish Fort in an instant classic for the crown. Coach Etheredge won the championship in his first year at the helm giving Oxford it’s first title since 1993.

[Hear from Piedmont and Oxford players as well as Bulldogs' head coach Steve Smith & Jackets' head coach Keith Etheredge]