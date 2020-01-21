18th Annual MLK Breakfast & Youth Day in Anniston

Today, millions of people across the country honored the life and legacy of a Civil Rights leader who peacefully fought for racial equality in the United States. Dozens of community leaders gathered in Anniston to inform the youth of the past so that they will be able to move forward in the future.

The 18th Annual Martin Luther King Junior Breakfast and Youth Participation Day was held at the Anniston Meeting Center. The theme for this year’s breakfast was “One Nation, One Dream.” Children were educated on the life and legacy of Doctor King while also being encouraged to play positive roles in their communities.

Ciara Smith, an Anniston native and the granddaughter of Reverend John Nettles, was this year’s guest speaker and says she dreamed about speaking at this event since she was in high school. Smith’s speech addressed “getting out of the old, and into the new.”

Smith hopes that those who participated in today’s celebration know and understand the importance of growth, and that everyone can be successful, no matter where they come from.