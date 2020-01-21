Baby Trend Stroller Recalled for Falling Hazard

A popular company which specializes in baby products is recalling four models of its strollers due to a falling hazard. Baby Trend has issued recalls from its Tango Mini Stroller after a report from the U.S. The Consumer Product Safety Commission stating the hinge joints can release causing the stroller to collapse when under pressure.

This defect poses a fall hazard for a child. The strollers have been sold at Target and Amazon between October and November of 2019. Baby Trend says anyone who has one of the strollers should stop using it immediately and contact the company for a full refund of replacement.