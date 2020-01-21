Deadly Car Accident in Randolph County
Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Investigators are working to identify the one adult and two children were killed in a fiery crash Sunday afternoon in Randolph County. According to state troopers, a vehicle was speeding while coming around a curve along Alabama 48 near County Road 95.
The vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree head on. The collision caused the vehicle to catch fire and completely burn. The Randolph County coroner is working to identify those killed in the accident.
Please reload