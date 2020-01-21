Etowah County Woman Facing Felony Charges for Embezzlement and Fraud

An Etowah County woman is facing several felony charges after being accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from her job. According to WEIS Radio, Shanna Holliday allegedly embezzled more than $168,000 from Coosa Valley Steel in Attalla over a four year period.

Holliday is accused of using the funds to pay for personal expenses including mortgage payments, college tuition fees, onlines shopping and more. She was booked and released from the Etowah County Detention Center on an $11,000 bond.