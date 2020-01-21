Trump Administration Expanding Travel Ban

Although plans are still under review, the Trump administration is planning to expand its travel ban to include immigration restrictions on seven more countries. Those countries have not been announced, but a U.S. government official says the new rules could limit certain immigrant visas from the additional countries. This would essentially create a partial immigration ban.

The first travel ban was created by an executive order nearly a year ago. It suspended refugee resettlement and barred nationals from seven majority-Muslim countries from migrating to the U.S. According to the Trump administration, the restrictions are used to encourage countries to comply with U.S. National Security requirements, such as sharing information with U.S. agencies.