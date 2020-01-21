U.S. Bond Hits Market for the First Time Since 1986

The United States Treasury has created a solution for the U.S. deficit after it surpassed one-trillion dollars in 2019 for the first time since 2012. Instead of just printing more money, it’s bringing back a bond that hasn’t been issued since 1986.

The treasury will issue a new twenty year bond in the first half of 2020 and will be a way to finance the government at the least possible cost to taxpayer’s overtime. Industry analysts say the treasury needs a new source of financing to meet future deficit needs. The 20 year bond is likely to appeal to pension funds of insurance companies.