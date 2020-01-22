Etowah Man Shot In Neck; Suspect In Custody

Investigators with the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office are working to determine what led to a shooting that resulted in a man being shot in the neck and air-lifted to a hospital. The shooting took place Monday night on Speedy Lane in the Coast Bend Community.

According to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, gunshots were fired during a reported argument between two men. A witness gave officers the name of a suspect, who had left the scene. Officers were able to locate the suspect and take him into custody. He is being held for investigation of first degree assault and detained for community corrections.

The condition of the man who was shot in the neck is unknown at this time.