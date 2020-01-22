Etowah Resource Fair Hosts More Than 50 Venders to the Public

Several agencies in Etowah County partnered together to host a Resource Fair at the Downtown Civic Center. More than 50 vendors took advantage of the opportunity to showcase all the services available to residents of Etowah County.

This fair gave the community an opportunity to meet with certain agencies and businesses that offered information and-or solutions to problems many didn’t know could potentially get solved. Dozens of services that were represented at the Free Agency Resource Fair were children and adult services, health services, and safety net services.

To find out more about the different agencies and services available to the public, visit The Etowah County Council of Community Services on Facebook.