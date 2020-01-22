New Study Reveals Diet Benefits Come From Quality Food

A new study revealed that health benefits of a low-carb or low-fat diet may depend on the quality of the food you’re eating. Researchers analyzed dietary data from more than 37,000 adults for the U.S. National Health and Nutrition examination survey.

The study, published in the Medical Journal Jama Internal Medicine discovered that low-carb and low-fat diets based on plant-derived proteins and fats delivered health benefits, unlike diets based on animal-derived proteins and fats.

The data collected also suggests dieters should avoid red and processed meat and focus on high-quality plant proteins, unsaturated fats, whole fruits and grains.