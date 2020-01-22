Service Program Cleans Cheaha State Park

Dozens of people from around the country have chosen to participate in a variety of service projects. For five weeks, some of those volunteers will spend time in east Alabama meeting critical needs throughout the community. AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps is a team-based residential service program that calls for people ages 18 through 24 to be of service to communities throughout the country for a 10 month period.

Members have come together to create a disaster response team to help clear the campgrounds at Cheaha State Park of fallen trees during recent storms. Through the AmeriCorps program, members receive technical training, full room and board, health care benefits, and a living allowance.

Ryan Kroll, a member from Cleveland, Ohio describes this one-of-a-kind service experience as invaluable. During their time in East Alabama, AmeriCorps members will stay at Camp Lee until they have completed their services to the community. They’ll also build trails and help renovate buildings at Cheaha.

To learn more about the service program, visit AmeriCorps.gov.