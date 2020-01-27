Birmingham Detective Shot; Suspects in Custody

A Birmingham law enforcement officer is in critical condition after a weekend shooting.Narcotics detective John Finke was doing security for a church on Sunday when he responded to a nearby robbery involving two suspects stealing cell phones from people. When he approached the suspects, Detective Finke was shot twice in the abdomen.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he underwent surgery and is now in critical condition. The two suspects, ages 16 and 25, are both in custody. Investigators believe it was the 16-year-old suspect who shot Detective Finke.