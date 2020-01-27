More than 400 middle and high school students from three states were in Oxford to compete in the first Choccolocco Park Grand Prix. The competition is based on how many laps the students’ electric cars can do within a 90 minute period.

The students are responsible for designing, building and racing their cars. Teams are also responsible for changing tire pressure and composition, gear ratios, and adding additional electrical components as needed during the race. Each car created had its own distinct look and the teams also had different strategies they created to complete the race. With this being the first race at Choccolocco Park, a lot of teams were really impressed with the racing courses.

Young says GreenPower USA is the creator of this competition while also selling the car body kits as well as other accessories for the electric cars. The cars can reach up to a top speed of 25 miles per hour.