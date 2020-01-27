Deadly Boat Dock Fire in Jackson County

At least eight people died after an overnight fire destroyed a covered boat dock with about 35 boats at Jackson County Park in Scottsboro. According to investigators, the majority of the boats were houseboats kept along the Tennessee River in north Alabama, many of which were primary residents for the owners.

At least seven people were rescued and taken to the hospital for burns and other injuries. Investigators spent much of the day working to account for additional people who had boat slips at the dock, but who might not have actually been there at the time of the fire.