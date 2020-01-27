FedEx Text Message Scam
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
FedEx is warning customers about a new text messaging scam that is disguised as a package delivery. The message shows a “tracking code” and prompts the user to click a link to enter their “delivery preference.” That link would take the user to a fraudulent, scammer-operated site and would attempt to get personal information and money.
FedEx encourages customers to visit its website to learn about ways to detect fraudulent text messages.
