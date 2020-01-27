New JSU Respiratory Therapy Facility

A former hospital in the City of Jacksonville that has been turned into a student learning facility has been renovated to better educate students who are preparing to go into the medical field. Jacksonville State University’s Respiratory Therapy Program unveiled its new respiratory wing that is located on the second floor of the former Regional Medical Center.

The newly renovated facility is equipped with interactive classrooms and study rooms. The facility also provides more space so the program can accept more students. JSU created the states only baccalaureate respiratory therapy program in 2017 and the university obtained the former hospital in the summer of 2018.

Since the program’s existence, the first group of graduates have had a lot of success in their respective career fields and the Director of the Respiratory Program says he is looking forward to seeing the growth within the program.The former hospital is also being used to house both nursing and music students for classes and professor offices.