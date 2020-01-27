Piedmont Church Host Safety and Security Training

A safety and security training program brought dozens of church leaders together from several neighboring counties to help them establish safety precautions in the event of a life threatening emergency.

The program was held at the Goshen United Methodist Church and was taught by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. The training is designed to educate Church ushers, greeters, security teams, and others on how to respond to different emergencies. Several of the topics discussed included weather emergencies, active shooters, or a missing child emergency. Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver says he’s excited to be a part of helping churches become proactive.

Sheriff Shaver says safety and security is even more important today than ever before. He encourages every church to have emergency plans and security teams to not only protect the church, but church members as well.