4 Children Killed, 1 Boat Targeted as Cause of Boat Dock Fire

More details have been released about Monday’s boat dock fire in Scottsboro. According to the Jackson County Coroner, at least four of the eight people killed in the fire were children ranging in age from 7 to 16. The victims’ names have not been released, and dental records are being used to identify the remains.

Although investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire, Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus says the preliminary investigation is focusing on one particular boat that is believed to have played a part in causing the fire. Roughly 35 destroyed vessels were houseboats where people lived full-time.

The flames forced several people to jump into the water to swim to safety while others had to be rescued and taken to a nearby hospital.