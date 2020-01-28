JSU Votes To Purchase Brookstone Building

The Board of Trustees at Jacksonville State University voted to purchase property next door to the former hospital that will be used to house nursing programs. According to Director of Public Relations, Buffy Lockette, the university has decided to purchase the more than $2 million Brookstone Physician Center building next door to the former Regional Medical Center in Jacksonville.

The original plan was for the university to construct a new building next to the site of the former Alumni House, but instead, the former Brookestone building will be renovated and JSU’s nursing and respiratory therapy programs will be housed together on what is currently being referred to as the “South campus” of JSU.