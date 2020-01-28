Lawmakers Debate Idea of Starting the "Lottery Bill"

Alabama lawmakers could once again debate the idea of starting a state lottery. Republican Representative Steve Clouse of Ozark says he will introduce a lottery bill in the legislative session that begins next week. Clouse is proposing to use the proceeds to fund the state’s pre-kindergarten program and also provide college scholarships. Alabama is one of only five states without a state lottery.

The Legislative Service Agency, which projects how much revenue bills will generate, has estimated that a paper lottery would produce nearly $167 million annually. The measure would have to be approved both by lawmakers and voters.