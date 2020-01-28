Trussville Man Drowns

A Trussville man is dead and investigators with the Saint Clair County Sheriff’s Office believe he accidentally drowned. According to a press release from the Saint Clair County Sheriff’s Officer, the body of Claude Webster was found under a pier on Dogwood Lane in Asheville.

Deputies received a call about a person in distress on Neely Henry Lake in Etowah County. It has been determined that Webster was out fishing before he drowned.