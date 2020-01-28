Walter Wellborn High School AOD Panther Branch Grand Opening

Students at Walter Wellborn High School will soon be exposed to the real world of financial literacy with the help of a local credit union. The official “Panther Branch” is now open for students to prepare for college and their future careers. AOD Federal Credit Union and Wellborn High School opened the branch today and it will be managed and operated by several students. They will earn course credit while also gaining hands on experience with managing finances.

The branch will be overseen by Mrs. Rebecca Griffin, who is a teacher at Wellborn. Students will handle cash, open new accounts, and implement growth strategies through marketing plans they develop. AOD has also created a “report card rewards program” to encourage students to make good grades. Although the school branch is not open to the general public, it is available for use by parents, faculty and staff who bank with AOD.

Principal Chris Hayes says students who will be operating the branch have been trained by AOD and are the most responsible students for the job. Principal Hayes says students are excited for the opportunity to learn how to be financially stable while also getting rewarded for good grades.