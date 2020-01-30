Alabama's Unemployment Rate Remains at 2.7%

The state of Alabama ended 2019 with record-breaking unemployment numbers and Governor Kay Ivey says she’s excited about the path the state is on. According to state Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington, the unemployment rate for the month of December remains at 2.7%, making this the third month of record low unemployment.

Nearly 84,000 more people have jobs now than last year. The state’s job growth exceeded the national rate in December, marking it as the eleventh month the state has matched or exceeded the national rate.