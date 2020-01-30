Boat Dock Fire Victims Identified

Authorities have released the names of the eight people killed in that devastating boat dock fire in Scottsboro. Officials today identified those victims as 54-year-old Yancey Ferrell Roper, 38-year-old Amanda Foster, 40-year-old Grace Annette Watson Miles and her five children. Her children are 19-year-old Christopher Zane Long, 16-year-old Bryli Anniston Long, 10-year-old Trayden Dominic Miles, 9-year-old Kesston Damien Miles and 7-year-old Dezli Nicole Miles.

The victims died when a boat dock at Jackson County Park went up in flames early Monday morning. At least 35 boats, mostly houseboats where many people lived, were destroyed.



Investigators are now focusing on one boat as the possible source of the fire but have yet to recover it. Officials say several vessels match the description of the boat they’re looking for. And many of them burned down to the water line, which makes it harder to identify that particular boat.