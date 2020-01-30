CNP Worker Recognized as Employee of Month at Alexandria Elementary School

The favorite period for most grade school students is arguably the lunch period. It’s the one period throughout the day where they get to talk and laugh with friends, while eating some of their favorite meals. But for the students at Alexandria Elementary School, each student looks forward to embracing one special employee during their lunch periods.

Natiesha Baker has been a Child Nutrition Worker for Alexandria Elementary for 20 years. Baker doesn’t let her age stop her from doing what she loves. At 88 years old, she shows up for work everyday, and helps wherever she is needed. Several coworkers describe her as a fun person to work with and someone who truly cares and loves for every student.

Baker says she will continue to work until she is unable to and that the students help make her days memorable.