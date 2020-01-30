Calhoun County Area Chamber Hosts 41st Annual Meeting

The Calhoun County Area Chamber and Visitor’s Center held its annual meeting today to celebrate the many successes of the past year while also previewing plans for the new year. The many successes in the 2019 included upgrades to social media presence, more partnership opportunities, new monthly events for chamber members to use for networking, and more.

50 chamber members were also recognized for longevity awards for being members for more than 30 years. Other awards that were given included the Ambassador of the Year and the Breanda Dozier Chairman’s Cup. The chairman gavel was also passed this year by Gayle Macolly to Larry Deason. Now that 2019 come to an end, Chairman Larry Deason says big plans are in store for 2020.

For more information on the services and opportunities provided by the Calhoun County Area Chamber & Visitors Center, visit its Facebook Page or official website.