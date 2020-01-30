Identification Needed for Two Piedmont Crimes

The Piedmont Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating the persons responsible for two crimes that occured at the same home in the 600 Block of South 5th Avenue. The first crime happened on January 25th. Two armed men forced their way into the home and stole several items.

And on the 29th of January, shots were fired into the home from a vehicle driving by. The homeowners were at home at the time of the shooting and fortunately were not injured. A vehicle parked outside was also struck by bullets. If anyone has any information on either crime, you are encouraged to contact the Piedmont Police Department.