Infant Sleepers Recalled for Suffocation Risk

Infant sleepers have been recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission due to suffocation risks. The recalled sleepers are the “Swaddle-me by your bed” by Summer Infant, the “Pillow Portable Napper” by Evenflo, the “Incline sleeper” by Delta Enterprise, and the “Little lounger Rocking Seat” by Graco.

Although no fatalities have been associated with these products, the CPSC says the four infant sleeper brands were recalled because of infant deaths in other inclined sleeper products. Infants can roll from their back onto their stomachs in the sleepers. Consumers are encouraged to stop using these sleepers immediately and contact the manufacturers for a refund or a voucher.