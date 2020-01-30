Jefferson County Woman’s Death Ruled as Accidental Overdose
Friday, January 31, 2020
The cause of death has been determined for an Alabama woman whose body was found nearly two weeks after she was last seen leaving a Birmingham bar. 29-year-old Paighton Houston died from overdosing on morphine and methamphetamine, according to Jefferson County Coroner Bill Yates.
Houston was last seen leaving a bar with two men in December. Nearly two weeks later, her body was found buried in a shallow grave in a backyard.
