Paraprofessional Named Secondary Employee of Month at Alexandria High School

Tammie Howard has been recognized as the secondary employee of the month for Calhoun County Schools. She has been a paraprofessional at Alexandria High School for 19 years. Howard says the best part of her job is being there for the students.Howard is described as someone who is very outspoken and will go above and beyond for her students.

The school system shows its appreciation for each Employee of the Month by gifting them a gift certificate courtesy of America’s First Credit Union.