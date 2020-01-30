Prisoners at Holman Correctional Facility to Move Due To Infrastructure Issues

The Alabama Department of Corrections has decided to close the majority of a state prison due to sewer and other infrastructure problems. The Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore is one of the state’s oldest prisons that houses more than 600 inmates. Corrections Commissioner Jeff Dunn says maintenance crews were struggling daily to maintain sewer and electrical systems that run underneath the prison.

These problems are a result of the prison’s age and chronic neglect. Most of the inmates will be moved to other facilities across Alabama while more than 100 death row inmates will remain housed at the Holman facility, just in a restrictive housing unit that has separate infrastructure systems.