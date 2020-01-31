2nd Annual STEAM Fest at Kitty Stone Elementary

It’s never too early for students to think about which career route they might want to choose. One local elementary school has decided to make it a priority by exposing students to different career fields during its annual STEAM Fest.



More than 400 students and parents participated in the second annual STEAM Fest at Kitty Stone Elementary School. STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math. Students were introduced to several different career concepts through exciting activities set up throughout the school.

Parents were also invited to visit the 21 stations set up throughout the school that include coding activities, music and art stations, robotics, and more. Several local businesses sponsored this year’s STEAM Fest and Principal Tinker says she looks forward to seeing this fest grow each year.