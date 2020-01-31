Albertville Officer Hospitalized After Collision

An Albertville Police officer is recovering after being involved in a collision on Highway 431. WEIS Radio reports the officer was traveling south when another vehicle attempted to change lanes and clipped the front of the officer’s SUV. The officer then lost control of his vehicle, crossing the grass median into the northbound lanes, before flipping down an embankment and into a creek.

According to Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith, the officer suffered injuries that do not appear to be serious. The accident is being investigated by state troopers.