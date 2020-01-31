Big Time Entertainment Groundbreaking in Oxford

An entertainment center is coming to the City of Oxford and it’s expected to be filled with “Big Time” attractions. Big Time Entertainment will feature 58,000 square feet of indoor attractions including a high-end multilevel go-kart experience, arcade games, bowling, laser tag, and more. The entertainment center will also have a restaurant and party rooms.

“Big Time” will be located directly off the Interstate 185 exit and Mayor Alton Craft believes this is the perfect location for the entertainment center. Big Time Entertainment is expected to hire an estimate of 30 to 35 full and part-time employees along with a full-time management team.

The entertainment center will be the only one of its kind in the area and is expected to bring more businesses, and traffic to the area.