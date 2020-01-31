Gadsden Man Arrested After Using False Identity to Avoid Arrest

A Thursday night car chase that began in Etowah County and ended in Cherokee County has resulted in the arrest of a Gadsden man. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Jaylyn Ruffin is believed to have initiated a car chase with police before crashing his vehicle near the Chattokee Lodge, and leaving the scene on foot. Ruffin was spotted earlier this morning walking on foot near the accident scene.

When law enforcement began to question him, Ruffin gave them a false name. He was later identified and taken into custody. Ruffin is being charged with Using False Identity to Avoid Arrest. Deputies later learned Ruffin has outstanding warrants with Gadsden, Homewood, and Snead Police Departments.

He is currently being held in the Cherokee County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.