Girl Scout Cookies Coming to Town

A very important shipment has just arrived in East Alabama. Dozen of palettes of Girl Scout Cookies were unloaded off of an 18 wheeler and distributed to local girl scouts troops. The cookies won’t be for sale until next month, and Unit Cookie Manager Paula Lott encourages everyone to support the troops as the money collected will go towards a good cause.

The weekend of February 7th through the 9th will be called “Cookies on the Move '' and the Girl Scouts will begin selling cookies door-to-door in their communities. Valentines Day will be the first day of booth sales, and those wishing to buy cookies can go log on to www.girlscoutsnca.org and type in a zip code to find a booth sale near you.