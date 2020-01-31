Historic Amistad Murals Have Returned Home

After going on a three year tour around the world, the murals are now inside a newly constructed state of the art museum that sits on the campus of Talladega College. The Doctor William Harvey Museum of Art is the new home to the six Amistad Murals painted by Hale Woodruff in 1938. Three of the murals illustrate the rise of African Americans from slavery to freedom. The other panels depict the founding of the College, the construction of Savery Library, and the Underground Railroad.

Today, the murals are worth $50 million and Doctor Billy Hawkins says there are no other paintings like these in the world. Doctor Hawkins says the construction of the museum would not have been possible without the support and donations from Doctor William R. Harvey and the state of Alabama. Doctor Harvey, President of Hampton University, has contributed more than one-million dollars towards the museum.

In addition to housing and preserving the Amistad Murals and other works of historic and artistic value, the museum will help maintain the legacy of Hale Woodruff and advance local, regional and national tourism.