Trump Signs Executive Order to Combat Human Trafficking
Saturday, February 1, 2020
An executive order has been signed by President Trump to combat human trafficking and online child explotation.
The executive order will create a new position within the White House Domestic Policy Council that will be solely devoted to fighting human trafficking while also calling for the state department to create a government website for resources including public outreach and training.
The order will also call for Federal Agencies to work on recovery and prevention programs that focus on human trafficking and child protection.
