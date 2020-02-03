Alabama Legislative Agenda

Education, prison reform, medical marijuana and a proposed state lottery are expected to top the agenda of the Alabama Legislature as it begins its 2020 regular session tomorrow. State Senator Del Marsh of Anniston, who serves as president pro tem of the state Senate, tells the Associated Press that he thinks lawmakers will come out with a bold proposal designed to lift Alabama from its current ranking as 50th among the states in education.

Also on the agenda is a $42 million request from the Department of Corrections to pay for more prison guards and yet another lottery bill that would earmark its revenue for pre-kindergarten programs and more college scholarships.

Lawmakers are also expected to consider legalizing marijuana for medical use, allowing citizens to carry handguns without a sheriff’s permit, and creating three crisis centers around the state where people with mental health problems could receive immediate help. Governor Kay Ivey opens the legislative session tomorrow night with her state of the state address in Montgomery.

The Legislature may also be taking up a bill that would carve Ward 4 out of Anniston’s city limits and annex it into Oxford. Senator Marsh held two town meetings last week to gauge public reaction, and he has not said if he will support the move.

The idea was proposed last year by several Ward 4 residents, but most of the speakers at last week’s meetings said they were against the idea. Members of both the Anniston City Council and the Oxford City Council have gone on record opposing the idea, and Marsh has promised that it would not take place without a public referendum.