Alabama Scenic River Trail’s Founders Award and Great Alabama 650 Announced

The man credited with creating and developing the Alabama Scenic River Trail got a huge honor today from his peers. Fred Couch received The Alabama Scenic River Trail’s Founders Award during today’s quarterly meeting in Anniston. Couch began pushing for the trail back in 2006, but he told us that even though his vision has come a long way, he was caught off guard when they called his name for the recognition.

Also during today’s meeting, organizers announced they will host the second annual Great Alabama 650. The statewide river race will take place in late September.

Spanning more than 630 miles, the river trail is the longest in a single state in the U.S. The Trail begins at the point where the Coosa River enters Alabama just northeast of Cedar Bluff and ends in the Mobile River near Fort Morgan.