Alabama State Parks Division 2020 Eagle Awards

Eight people and organizations were recognized for going above and beyond to support our state parks. The Alabama State Parks Division presented its 2020 Eagle Awards over the weekend. Alabama State Representative Lynn Greer of Rogersville won the award in the elected official category.

Other winners included the Marshall County Convention & Visitors Bureau; the Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association; Will Rodgers of Huntsville’s RunningLane; park volunteers Ted Dunham, Al LaPierre and Jim Urke (Volunteer in Parks); and youth category winner Bennett Reetz.

Park officials say this year’s Eagle Winners work to make their favorite parks better without asking anything in return.