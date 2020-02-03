JSU Baseball Picked to Win OVC Title

The Jacksonville State baseball team has been picked to win the Ohio Valley Conference again in 2020, according to D1Baseball.com, one of the most reputable web-based media outlets dedicated to college baseball. The web site posted its OVC preview with 11 days before opening day on February 14. D1Baseball.com's prognostications for the OVC has the Gamecocks ahead of Eastern Kentucky, Austin Peay, Belmont and Morehead State.

The website also tabbed two Gamecocks as the preseason favorites for OVC Player of the Year and OVC Pitcher of the Year. Senior Alex Webb was selected by the web site as the preseason OVC Player of the Year, while sophomore pitcher Isaiah Magwood was named the preseason OVC Pitcher of the Year. The OVC will announce the coaches and sports information directors predicted order of finish and the preseason All-OVC squad on Friday.

Jax State opens the 2020 campaign Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium on Friday, 14 at 3 p.m. against Southeastern Conference foe Missouri. The season-opening series will continue through the weekend with a 3 p.m. first pitch on Saturday and closing out the weekend on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Courtesy: JSU Sports Information (www.jsugamecocksports.com)