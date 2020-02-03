Jackson County Fire Victim's Funeral Held and Park Reopened

Friends and family gathered in Jackson County today for a funeral for six members of one family. Grace Miles and her five children died in the massive fire last Monday at the Jackson County Park Boat Dock. Grace’s husband survived the fire, but suffered burns. Valley Funeral Home in Stevenson provided the funeral service at no cost to the family. Two other people were also killed in the fire.

As loved ones said goodbye to Grace Miles and her children, the park where they died was scheduled to reopen to the public today. Casey Albritton visited the marina where she talked to one woman who survived the fire, but lost her home.

The Emergency Management Agency says less than half of the debris has been cleaned up and with the potential for some thunderstorms this week, clean-up efforts could be suspended until a later time.