Online Pistol Permits for Etowah County to Begin on Feb. 10

Those of you who live in Etowah County can soon apply for a pistol permit online. Beginning February 10, you can log onto the Etowah County Sheriff’s website to apply for the permits. Just click on the pistol permits tab and a link to the new secure online application system will appear.

You will have to create an account and submit information for a background check. The process will be completed within 30 days. After that, you may go to the sheriff’s office to pick up your permit or pay a $5 fee to have the permit mailed to you.

Applicants who wish to renew an existing pistol permit must create an online account with the new system.