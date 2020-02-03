Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Visits Ohatchee

People living in or traveling through Ohatchee got the chance to see a commercial sensation over the weekend. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile was parked at the Ohatchee Discount Supermarket over the weekend. People were given free hotdogs and allowed to take their pictures in front of the 27 foot long portable weiner. We asked one Oscar Mayer employee why she thinks so many people love seeing this attraction.

Mikayla tells us her favorite part of her job as a hotdogger is getting to travel the country and seeing people so happy. After leaving Ohatchee, the Wienermobile headed to Orlando for the week.